After 'Indecent' Reel, Strict Norms For Videography, Photography In Gwalior

After "Indecent" Reel, Strict Norms For Photography In Gwalior.

Authorities in Gwalior district on Saturday banned shooting of reels, photography and videography at public places and structures of historical importance, the move coming after a video of a woman dancing to a Hindi film song at the collectorate in Gwalior surfaced on social media.

Those violating the prohibitory order, issued by Collector Ruchika Chouhan under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), would face action under Bharartiya Nyay Sanhita section 223 and other provisions of cyber laws, an official said.

In the order, Ms Chouhan said several persons and organizations are shooting, making videos, reels and taking photographs at historical buildings, railway stations, bus stands, government offices, other public places and parks in the district without prior information and permission.

"These activities have nothing to do with the beautification of historical buildings and areas or their historical background; rather, to gain quick and cheap popularity, photography and reels showing indecent behaviour are made and widely publicised on electronic media and social media," the order stated.

"A live example of this has come to light from the reel filmed on the stairs of the Collector's Office building, against which many individuals and organizations have submitted memorandums expressing their displeasure. Such activities are tarnishing the image of Gwalior district and it has become necessary to put an immediate stop to such activities," the order added.

Those wanting to shoot at such places will need to get written permission from the department or authority concerned and must present it before the superintendent of police (SP) and area's sub divisional magistrate (SDM) three-days prior to the shoot, the order said.

