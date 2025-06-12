After Honeymoon Murder, Maharashtra Woman Kills Husband With Axe

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A woman killed her husband with an axe three weeks after their wedding in Maharashtra.

The murder occurred on June 10 following a domestic dispute between Radhika and Anil Lokhande.

Radhika confessed to the crime to her cousin shortly after it happened and was arrested by local police. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Days after the Raja Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case, another chilling incident has come to light from Maharashtra, where a woman killed her husband with an axe while he was sleeping - just three weeks after they got married. The incident took place on the night of June 10 shortly after the newlywed couple fought, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the couple got married on May 23 in Maharashtra's Sangli district.

On Tuesday night, the two fought aggressively, following which the victim, Anil Lokhande, went to sleep around midnight.

In a fit of rage, the woman, Radhika Lokhande, picked up an axe and hit her husband on the head, officials said. He died on the spot.

Minutes later, Radhika called her cousin and informed about the crime she committed.

The police arrested Radhika on Wednesday and sent her to a two-day police custody, officials said. A case has been registered against her under Section 103 (1) of the BNS (murder).

Preliminary investigation indicates family discord to be the reason behind the murder. However, officials are conducting further investigation, they said.

This comes in the backdrop of the sinister murder of Indore-based businessman, Raja Raghuvanshi, by his wife, Sonam, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last month. The murder plan was orchestrated by Sonam, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and his three friends - who committed the actual murder.

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11. They left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20, before going "missing" three days later. When their family members could not reach them, they reached out to the police. What initially started as a probe to find the couple, turned into a murder investigation when Raja's body was found in a gorge on June 2, ten days after the brutal crime. His preliminary autopsy report revealed that he was attacked twice - once each on the back and front of his head. On the night of June 7, the 'missing' wife was found in an unconscious state at a 'dhaba' in Ghazipur. She was taken to the Ghazipur Medical College for treatment, where she surrendered before the police, and was subsequently taken into custody.

Sonam, 24, and her lover, Raj, were arrested on Monday along with their three aides, Akash Rajput, Anand Kurmi, and Vishal Singh Chauhan. They have been sent to eight days police custody.