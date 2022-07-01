Police Case Over Hate Slogans At Gurgaon Rally Against Udaipur Killing

Two days after a rally in Haryana's Gurgaon demanding strict action against the killers of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, cops today filed a case against the organisers for slogans using abusive language against a particular community and promoting enmity between two groups. The incident happened on Wednesday during a rally organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal and a First Information Report, or FIR, has been registered under sections 116, 153A, 295A, 34, 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

The rally, which had around 80 people who assembled at Nehru Park around 5 pm and marched towards Sadar Bazar before, saw protesters burning an effigy of 'Islamic Jihad terrorism' and raising provocative slogans against the Muslim community.

Police said they initiated action on their own after videos of the rally went viral on social media.