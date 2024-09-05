After Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah Files Nomination From Budgam

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference chief Omar Abdullah has filed a second nomination to contest the assembly polls from Budgam. "Omar Abdullah filed his nomination for the Budgam constituency for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls," the National Conference said. The former Chief Minister was accompanied by senior party leaders Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Aga Mehmood, party treasurer Shammi Oberoi and provincial secretary Shaukat Mir.

"We need to get our identity after fighting with Delhi. There will be challenges. BJP will try to defeat and divide our votes. We will not let our voices become weak,' he told the people in his short address.

The 54-year-old had filed nomination from family bastion Ganderbal yesterday. "My honour, my turban are in your hands," he had told the people in an emotional appeal.

Mr Abdullah had won in the last polls held in the erstwhile state in 2014, from Beerwah assembly constituency.

But he lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to independent candidate Engineer Rashid from Baramulla.

Mr Abdullah had initially said he would not contest in the assembly polls. But he joined the fray at the last minute.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, he had explained his change of heart, saying, "Ultimately, if I believe I am a leader of the National Conference, then I must lead".

From the point of view of the assembly, he said it would be "hypocritical" or "seen as hypocritical" if he were to tell people that "I don't believe in this assembly, but you must vote".

"Whatever the flaws of this assembly, it is still better than what we have now. This assembly may not be the assembly that it was in 2018, but it is still an assembly that will speak for them that will fight for their rights. And also this is an assembly that will bring back the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. We'll make a start from there," he added.

Elections will be held in the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after a decade on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.