After Four Days Of Heavy Snow Weather Improves In Jammu And Kashmir

According to the Met Department, "The weather is likely to remain dry in the state for the next four to five days although the minimum temperatures are likely to drop due to a clear night sky."

All India | | Updated: November 06, 2018 13:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
After Four Days Of Heavy Snow Weather Improves In Jammu And Kashmir

The minimum temperature today was 2.5 in Srinagar and minus 3.8 in Pahalgam. (File)

Jammu/Srinagar: 

The people of Jammu and Kashmir woke up to bright sunshine today.

"The weather is likely to remain dry in the state for the next four to five days although the minimum temperatures are likely to drop due to a clear night sky," an official of the Met Department said.

"But there would be an improvement in the day temperatures."

The ski resort of Gulmarg in the Kashmir Valley and Leh town in the Ladakh region recorded the lowest minimum temperatures at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius today.

The minimum temperature today was 2.5 in Srinagar and minus 3.8 in Pahalgam.

Kargil town in Ladakh region recorded minus 5.4 as the night's lowest temperature.

In Jammu, Bhaderwah town recorded 4.2 degrees Celsius, Jammu city 10.1, Katra 10.2, Batote 4.9 and Bannihal 5.1 as the minimum temperatures.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jammu Kashmir weatherClear weather Jammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveKarnataka By-election ResultsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionThick Smog Sensex DownRanveer Singh US Elections

................................ Advertisement ................................