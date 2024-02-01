Video: Jammu And Kashmir Turns Into A Winter Wonderland After Fresh Snowfall

Srinagar, the heart of Jammu and Kashmir, was also draped in a snowy blanket

The Basantgarh Valley in Udhampur on Thursday transformed into a winter wonderland as it experienced the season's inaugural snowfall. Mahore in Reasi district and Gulmarg also witnessed fresh layers of snow, turning landscapes into serene and white vistas.

Srinagar, the heart of Jammu and Kashmir, was also draped in a snowy blanket, with the city receiving this season's first light snowfall, creating a picturesque winter scene.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: The Mahore area of Reasi district turns white as it receives fresh snowfall. pic.twitter.com/tvfssq5Ai5 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Tourists enjoy as heavy snowfall turns Gulmarg into a white wonderland. pic.twitter.com/SX9eNYenuH — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

A video posted by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showed that the Baramulla-Banihal train service in Jammu and Kashmir was operational amid continuous and heavy snowfall.

The Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra also received a coating of fresh snow, adding a touch of tranquillity to the sacred site.

#WATCH | Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall this morning pic.twitter.com/ecAAXRTEZD — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

The winter snow, however, brought disruptions as the Mughal Road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri districts to Srinagar, was forced to close for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway also remained closed due to road damage, shooting stones, and slush caused by relentless snowfall.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rain and snowfall are expected in the mountain regions of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand in the coming days due to a western disturbance.

"We are expecting heavy rain and snowfall in the mountain regions (Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand) due to the western disturbance," Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, told the news agency ANI.

He also said that the effect of the western disturbance will also be seen in plain areas like Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh.

