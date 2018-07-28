Youngest Indian Girl Who Climbed Everest, Now Scales This Peak In 3 Days

Shivangi Pathak thanks her family for standing by her.

There's no stopping 17-year-old Shivangi Pathak. After becoming the youngest Indian woman to reach the peak of Mount Everest, Shivangi has set a new record. The Haryana girl has scaled Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro in three days. While the official confirmation of her new record is awaited, the happiness on her face is hard to contain.

In an interview to ANI, Shivangi said she always wanted to stand out from the crowd.

"I always wanted to do something different and stand out from the crowd. I saw a video of Arunima Sinha and started researching about mountaineering. This inspired me to take up this activity," she told the news agency.

Brought up in Hisar, Shivangi could not stop thanking her family for their endless support.

"Girls need to convince their parents that they can achieve their goals. Parents, in turn, should support their daughters in every way possible. There is nothing that women can't do," she added.



In an earlier interview, she had said, "My only mission is to conquer every mountain on this beautiful planet."

Shivangi is now eyeing to scale Europe's highest peak.

Earlier when she scaled Mt Everest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called her achievement "stupendous".

Stupendous accomplishment. Congratulations to Shivangi! https://t.co/tsINI206xq - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2018

The teenager completed her courses in basic and advance mountaineering from Jawahar Institute of Mountain. She has also participated in different high-altitude training in the glaciers in Kashmir.