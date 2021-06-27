Crude Bomb Found In Jammu After Drone Attack: J&K Police Chief

The crude bomb was found from a 22-year-old suspect.

A crude bomb was found in Jammu soon after a drone attack on the Air Force base in the city, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh told NDTV on Sunday, widening the investigation into what has been called a terror strike.

"Drones with payload were used in both the blasts at Jammu airfield. Another crude bomb was found by the Jammu police. This IED (Improvised Explosive Device) was received by LeT outfit operative and was to be planted at some crowded place," Mr Singh said.

Authorities are investigating the drone strike by terrorists after two explosions rocked an Indian Air Force Station in Jammu.

The explosions in the early hours of Sunday injured two people and caused minor damage to a building, the officials said. They added that the blasts have caused concern in security circles as they could mark the first time that drones have been used in an attack in India.

"Investigations are in progress along with civil agencies," the Indian Air Force tweeted on Sunday, adding one blast caused minor damage to the roof of a building at the station, while the other exploded in an open area.

"There was no damage to any equipment," it said.

Separately, a senior security officer told Reuters that the suspected use of drones in the attack, if established, would present a major challenge for security forces in the area.