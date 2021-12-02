After Cyclone Warning For Odisha, Railways Cancels 95 Trains For 3 Days

Cyclone Warning: East Coast Railways said it has cancelled 95 trains for three days (Representational)

The East Coast Railways today said it has cancelled operation of 95 trains for three days from Thursday in the wake of predictions of a cyclonic storm hitting the Odisha coast.

As a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers, 95 mail and express trains originating from different places and passing through the region have been cancelled from December 2-4, an East Coast Railways or ECoR statement said.

The India Meteorological Department said as of 12:43 pm on Thursday, the low pressure area over central parts of Andaman Sea has moved west-northwestwards and become a well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Sea.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours, the weather office said.

"Then, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to reach southern Odisha coast around December 4 morning," the IMD said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)