After Cookies, Tripura Launches Protein-Rich Bamboo Rice.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today said the state government has successfully produced bamboo rice.

"Those bamboos aged between 30 to 40 years produce flower and from that flower 'Bamboo Rice' can be made. Bamboo rice has more protein than normal rice and wheat," Chief Minister Deb said.

"Tripura is rich in natural resources and bamboo production has been high in the state. So, we have started making bamboo rice from the bamboo flower. It will give a flip to the local industries of the state," he added.

Glad to announce that Tripura successfully produced 'Bamboo rice'.



Launched 'Tripura Bamboo Rice' last evening.

Bamboo rice has more protein than normal rice and wheat. It helps to reduce joint pain, back pain and other pain. It also contains anti diabetic elements. pic.twitter.com/ZZs2NA9DYY — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) October 6, 2020

Bamboo Rice, also known as Mulayari, is the seed of a dying bamboo shoot that is produced at the end of its life span.

According to research, it is an important and major source of income for tribals living in the forest land.

Though it takes many years for an aged plant to flower, from which the short-grain rice is extracted.

"It is beneficial in joint pain, back pain, and rheumatic pain as well. For those suffering from cholesterol issues, regular consumption of bamboo rice helps lower cholesterol levels. It has anti-diabetic properties as well," Mr Deb asserted.

Earlier, Tripura had launched bamboo cookies , made out of bamboo shoot of the Muli bamboo . It is considered as a good immune booster.