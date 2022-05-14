Video: Tripura BJP MLA Smashes Chair Over New Chief Minister Announcement

BJP MLA Ram Prasad Paul smashes a plastic chair on the floor

The appointment of a new Chief Minister in Tripura by the BJP has angered some party MLAs, who said they were not consulted by the party's leadership on the matter.

Hours after the resignation of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the BJP appointed Manik Saha as his replacement just a year before the assembly election in the north-east state.

Mr Saha, 69, a dentist by profession, was elected Rajya Sabha MP last month and is also the Tripura BJP chief.

At the party event where the BJP announced the new Chief Minister's name, party MLA and state minister Ram Prasad Paul is seen arguing with his colleagues. He shouts, and then smashes a plastic chair on the floor.

Mr Paul reportedly wanted Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, a member of the erstwhile Tripura royal family, as the next Chief Minister.

Other visuals from the venue of the new Chief Minister announcement show BJP MLAs arguing, some even pushing one another.

BJP MLA Parimal Debbarma said there was no consultation within the party before appointing Mr Saha Chief Minister.

The Trinamool Congress, which has been trying to make inroads in BJP-ruled Tripura, tweeted several visuals of the BJP office and took a swipe over Biplab Deb's exit.

"Hooliganism at best. From Ram Prasad Pal to several other BJP Tripura MLAs, ministers and leaders - breaking into chaos after Biplab Deb's resignation proves once again that the state, under BJP, is headed to its darkest times," the Trinamool Congress tweeted.

The new Chief Minister joined the BJP in 2016.