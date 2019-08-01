After Class 11 Girl Stumps UP Cop, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Has A Question For BJP

In her tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded the BJP answer the girl's question

A day after a Class 11 student from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh questioned a senior police officer on women's safety, citing the horrific circumstances of the Unnao rape case, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today tweeted to demand answers from the ruling BJP government in the state.

"If an influential person does something wrong then will our voice be heard against him? This girl student of a school in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh has asked a question of the corrupt government. This question is on the mind of every girl and woman today," Ms Gandhi Vadra wrote in Hindi.

"Will the BJP give an answer?" she added.

Yesterday, at an awareness rally in her school, the young girl stood up to ask a question of S Gautam, Additional Superintendent of Police, who spoke to students on the importance of the right to protest.

"You said we should raise our voice and protest. We know a teen was raped by a BJP leader. Everyone knows it was no accident... It is one thing to protest when an ordinary person is involved, but what when the person is someone powerful?" she demanded of Mr Gautam, to applause from her classmates.

The young girl's question included references to the car crash on Sunday that left the Unnao rape survivor in critical condition and killed two of her relatives. The crash was caused by a speeding truck that had its licence plate blackened.

The BJP, today morning, expelled rape-accused lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar from the party.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tweeted on the Unnao case yesterday, alleging that the "victimization of the entire family" was not possible without help from powerful quarters.

"In the matter of the Unnao rape case, the oppression of the survivor and her family is not possible without protection from powerful quarters. The details are being revealed now and the names of more and more BJP leaders are coming to the front. The Congress is committed to justice and we will fight these battles fiercely," she wrote, also in Hindi.

