After CBI Request, Brajesh Thakur Shifted From Muzaffarpur Jail

Brajesh Thakur is a key accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes.

Brajesh Thakur, key accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes was shifted to a jail in Bhagalpur district on Thursday, a prison official said.

"We had received a direction to shift Brajesh Thakur from the Shaheed Khudiran Bose Jail, Muzaffarpur, to the Special Central Jail in Bhagalpur. The order was complied with this morning, Jail superintendent Rajiv Kumar Singh told news agency PTI.

Sources in the prison department in Patna said that the move followed a request by the CBI, which is investigating the case. It was wary of keeping Brajesh Thakur in a town where he was known to be an influential person.

The shelter home rapes had come to light earlier this year when the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences, in its report of social audit conducted of shelter homes across the state, cited complaints of sexual abuse by inmates of the care unit for minor girls in Muzaffarpur.

A complaint was filed by the state social welfare department thereafter and police arrested 10 people, including Brajesh Thakur in this connection.

The Bihar government had handed over the probe to the CBI in July. The social welfare minister Manju Verma also stepped down shortly afterwards following allegations that her husband Chandrashekhar Verma had close links with Thakur.

The CBI had arrested five more people in connection with the case. One of them a social welfare

department official and the remaining employees of Thakur who besides running the NGO, owned many businesses and even published a number of small newspapers.