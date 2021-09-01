After CBI Report Leak, Ex-Maharashtra Minster's Lawyer Under Scanner

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer is under the scanner of the CBI

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer is under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation for trying to influence the probe against him. Sources said he is suspected of inducing a Sub Inspector rank officer of the agency. Sources had the lawyer, Anand Daga, is being questioned and the process to arrest him has started.

A fresh case was filed about last week's leak of the report of a preliminary Inquiry, where the Investigating Officer recommended the closure of the inquiry against Mr Deshmukh, saying he committed "no cognisable offence".

The inquiry revealed that Mr Deshmukh's camp had tried to influence the investigation by approaching the agency officials.

Initially, Mr Deshmukh's son-in-law was questioned by the agency over the leak of the inquiry report. Mr Daga is now being questioned.

Last week, following reports that case was filed against Mr Deshmukh against the recommendations of the Investigating Officer, the agency said the case was filed in response to an order of the High Court.

Sources said while closure of the case was just the "recommendation of the IO, the supervisory officers of the case in the rank of

Superintendent of Police and above recommended for the registration of FIR".

Accused of corruption by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, Anil Deshmukh had stepped down in April citing moral grounds. The resignation came after Bombay High Court's order for an investigation into Mr Sing's allegations.

In his petition to the court, Mr Singh had alleged that he was removed from his post because of his complaints against Mr Deshmukh to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.



The petition also accused Mr Deshmukh of corruption in police transfers and postings, based on allegations by an IPS officer, Rashmi Shukla.