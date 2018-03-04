After BJP's Northeast Win, Vasundhara Raje Says Will Win Next State Polls

"BJP's victory in Tripura is the victory of the able leadership of the prime minister and organisation skills of the party president. Our reach has expanded and the historic win has proved that there is no alternative to the BJP in the country," Ms Raje said at a press conference in Jaipur.
The journey from zero to top in Tripura was not easy and party workers had to make sacrifices there, she said, adding that the political picture of the northeast had completely changed.
Comments
Ms Raje said it was the result of developmental politics which was taking India to new heights and pushing development in the country like never before.
