After Biplab Deb, Punjab Governor Cites Ramayana To Highlight India's Tech Prowess Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore cited "Ram Sethu" and "Sanjeevni Booti" to highlight the existence of technology in India in ancient times.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Punjab Governor VP Singh Bandore also said many advanced weapons were present in the Ramayana era Chandigarh: Weeks after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's controversial claim that internet and satellite communication existed in the days of Mahabharata, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore has said that "Ram Sethu", the mythical bridge built by Lord Ram to reach Lanka in the epic Ramayana, showed that the application of technology was evident in ancient times.



"Application of technology was evident in the ancient times when Lord Ram built a Setu across the sea and Hanumanji brought Sanjeevni Booti for Lakshman and also many advanced weapons were used at that time," Mr Badnore said at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Mohali. Mr Badnore was addressing a gathering of scientists, faculty and students at the institute on the occation of National Technology Day.



"Our epics Ramayana and Mahabharata prove that in India technology has been used since ancient times. Today, India is being considered as an advanced country because of its rapid growth in technology in all spheres of life," he said.



The governor urged the scientists to make collective efforts towards expanding innovation and knowledge-sharing in the field of pharmaceutical sciences.



Biplab Deb, speaking at an event in Agartala, said that the blind king Dhritarashtra getting updates about the battle of Kurukshetra while they both sat in their palace,



Despite receiving widespread criticism, Mr Deb



proved the existence of technology during the period . "How can he see through Sanjay's eyes? There was technology available at that time... internet was there, satellite communication was there," Mr Deb said. Despite receiving widespread criticism, Mr Deb stood by his comments , and criticized "narrow minded people who want to belittle their own nation".