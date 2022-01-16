Denied Ticket, Chief Of UP's Famous 'Gulabi Gang' Quits Congress

Sampat Pal was replaced this time by the Congress with Ranjana Bhartilal Pandey.

Sampat Pal, the founder of the famous 'Gulabi Gang' group that fights violence against women, has quit the Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections after she was denied a ticket.

Holding the state Congress leaders and the observers directly responsible for denying her the ticket, Ms Pal said she will speak to the top leadership of the Congress in New Delhi about the "internal politicking".

Ms Pal had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Mau-Manikpur seat on the Congress ticket in the 2012 and 2017 polls.

While she secured only 2,203 votes in the 2012 polls, she got 40,524 votes in 2017.

