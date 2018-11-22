After Amritsar Grenade Attack, Heavy Security For Gathering In Haryana

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Nirankaris' annual gathering. (File)

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Nirankaris' upcoming annual congregation in Haryana's Samalkha town, days after the grenade attack in Amritsar.

Three people were killed and over 20 injured when two-motorcycle borne men threw a grenade on the congregation on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday.

"Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the 71st annual Nirankari Sant Samagam to be held at Samalkha in district Panipat from November 24 to 26," Haryana's Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu said. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers as a heavy turnout of followers is expected.

Apart from senior police officers, additional police force, traffic police personnel, commandos and SWAT teams have also been deployed to keep an eye out for miscreants during the congregation, Sandhu had said on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police Mohd Akil reviewed the security arrangements at the venue on Monday, he said.

An alleged operative of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Amritsar grenade attack. The second accused, who allegedly threw the grenade, is on the run.