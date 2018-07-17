After Alleged Illegal Adoptions Juvenile Justice Act Likely To Be Amended

The Women and Child Development Ministry is going to amend the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act to make the district magistrates and collectors "competent officers" for approving adoptions, instead of courts, Union minister Maneka Gandhi said today, days after cases of alleged illegal adoptions came to light in Jharkhand.
Ms Gandhi was speaking at a national conference of the ministers in-charge of the women and child development departments in all the states and Union territories here.
"We are bringing in an amendment to the Juvenile Justice Act for making District Magistrate/Collector as the competent officer for approving adoptions, instead of courts: Maneka Gandhi," the ministry said in a tweet.
Ms Gandhi, the Union Women and Child Development Minister, had yesterday directed the state governments to inspect all the child-care homes run by the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity (MoC), after cases of alleged illegal adoptions carried out by one such homes in Ranchi came to light.
Ms Gandhi has also directed the states to ensure that all the child-care institutions (CCIs) are registered and linked to the country's apex adoption body within a month.