'Gandhigiri' Of Congress After BJP Leader Hits Official In Madhya Pradesh

Culture of my party is unlike that of BJP, Congress leader Yashpal Thakur said. (Representational)

Congress leaders in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, visited municipal offices and handed out roses to the officials there requesting them to get back to work and serve the people.

The move was taken after BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted a civic official with a cricket bat last week.

Congress in-charge of Damoh and ward councillor Yashpal Thakur visited the municipal corporation and District Collector's office with roses and asked officials to complete the leftover work in the city.

"The culture of my party is unlike that of BJP where bats are used to terrify officials in order to do make them do their bidding. Although we too are unhappy with the progress of the work in the city by the municipal corporation we will never resort to such violent measures," Mr Thakur said.

Terming it a new style of "Gandhigiri", Mr Thakur met District Collector Tarun Rathi and gave him roses before informing him about the problems in the city. He also met the Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) and made him aware of the incomplete work in the area.

