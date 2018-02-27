After $2 Billion Fraud, 15-Day Deadline For State-Owned Banks to Fix Operational Gaps

Rajeev Kumar, secretary in the department of financial services, said in a tweet that state-run banks have 15 days to "take pre-emptive action and identify gaps/weaknesses" to tackle rising operational and technical risks

All India | | Updated: February 27, 2018 12:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
After $2 Billion Fraud, 15-Day Deadline For State-Owned Banks to Fix Operational Gaps

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) disclosed a $2 billion fraud earlier this month.

New Delhi:  The finance ministry today set a 15-day deadline for state banks to take pre-emptive action against operational and technical risks, following a $2 billion fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB), India's second-biggest state lender.

Rajeev Kumar, secretary in the department of financial services, said in a tweet that state-run banks have 15 days to "take pre-emptive action and identify gaps/weaknesses" to tackle rising operational and technical risks.

Comments
Close [X]
Besides fixing "clear accountability" of senior officials, the banks must also learn from best practices and pinpoint strategies including technical solutions, Mr Kumar added.

The PNB disclosed a $2 billion fraud earlier this month, stunning the country and putting the lack of supervisory oversight by the central bank and auditors under the spotlight.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


Trending

PNB Bank Fraudnirav modi11400 crore fraud

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................