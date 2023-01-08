Mob Attacks Delhi Cops After 3 Nigerians Detained For Overstaying

At least 100 people of African origin had gathered at the police station.

Around 100 people of African origin on Saturday surrounded a police team in the Raju Park area of South Delhi, clashed with them, and freed Nigerian nationals who had been detained over visa expiration by the anti-drugs force and were being taken to the police station.

A Narcotics Cell team had at 2:30 pm gone to Raju Park for deportation proceedings of over staying foreign nationals, and picked up three Nigerian citizens whose visas had expired.

Meanwhile, a mob of over 100 people of African origin surrounded them, and obstructed the police operation. Two of the three detained managed to successfully escape during the chaos, but the police managed to catch one of them, named Philip, again. A team from the Neb Sarai Police Station and Narcotics Cell then caught four other people from the area.

In retaliation, 150 to 200 people of African origin gathered at the police station again, but the police somehow managed to control the escalating situation. They are now taking legal action in this regard.