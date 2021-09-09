Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: 'Incredible Fear' Among Women Across Afghanistan, Says UN Official

Taliban returned to power in Afgahnistan earlier this month. (File)

A lack of clarity on the Taliban's position on women in Afghanistan has generated "incredible fear" across the country, a senior UN official said on Wednesday, warning there were daily reports of curbs on the rights of women.

Alison Davidian, deputy head of UN Women in Afghanistan, said some women were being prevented from leaving home without a male relative, women in some provinces were forced to stop work, protection centers for women fleeing violence had been targeted and safe houses for rights activists were at full capacity.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Wednesday that the Taliban would have to earn legitimacy from the world, after talks with allies on how to present a united front to the hardline new government in Afghanistan.

"The Taliban seek international legitimacy. Any legitimacy -- any support -- will have to be earned," Blinken told reporters at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany, after leading a 20-nation ministerial meeting on the Afghan crisis.

Sep 09, 2021 07:40 (IST) Ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Told This To US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken The Night Before Exit

Ashraf Ghani said he would "fight to the death" the night before he fled Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said in an interview to Tolo News.