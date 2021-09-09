Amid Concerns Over Radicalisation, Amit Shah reviews Security In J&K

Amit Shah's meeting was attended by army chief MM Naravane and oter stakeholders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir today -- a first since Taliban took over Kabul. With the changing situation in Afghanistan, there is concern about growing radicalisation in Kashmir Valley.

Today's meeting was attended by army chief MM Naravane, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Secretary RAW Samant Goel and other stakeholders in Jammu Kashmir. Paramilitary chiefs Pankaj Singh of Border Security Force and Kuldip Singh of CRPF were also present.

Manoj Sinha, who was the first to arrive at the North Block, told NDTV that they will conduct a review of the development and security situation of the Union Territory.

Asked about reports of growing radicalisation, he said the security situation is continuously under watch.

"Some restrictions were imposed after Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away, but now they are lifted and first Friday after Geelani's death has also passed peacefully," he told NDTV.

Reports reaching North Block indicate that radicalisation is growing in many pockets of South Kashmir, especially in Sopore, Shopian and downtown Srinagar city.

"The situation in Afghanistan has acted as a big boost for radical elements in Kashmir and we are continuously monitoring it," a senior police officer from Kashmir Valley told NDTV. "Pakistan is going to escalate efforts to push up violence levels in Jammu and Kashmir so we need to further tighten up our security grid," he added.

Officers on ground also claim there are concerns that the locals are taking note of human rights violations that are being reported from Afghanistan. "We fear that it may act as a motivator (for the radicalisation)," he added.

"Comparison is made between previous governments and the present administration. Not much is visible in terms of employment or development, due to which a sense of alienation is seeping in," an official said. A push in terms of development projects is the need of the hour, he added.

Figures from the home ministry indicate that so far, 82 people have gone missing from their homes and reports indicate that they have joined terror groups.

Another factor that is causing concern is that among 120 terrorists killed between first 8 months this year only 10 per cent were foreign terrorists and the rest were all locals.

The Home Ministry figures indicate that around 200 terrorists are still active in the Kashmir Valley. Most of them belong to Jaish and Lashkar and a few to Al Badr.