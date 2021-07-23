Afghan President Calls Danish Siddiqui's Father, Extends Condolences To Family, Friends

Danish Siddiqui was killed covering the Taliban atrocities in war-torn Afghanistan

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Thursday conveyed his condolences to the family and friends of killed Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui on phone.

Mr Siddiqui, the Chief Photographer for Reuters in India, was killed in violence in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district.

"This afternoon, President Ashraf Ghani called Professor Siddiqui, father of Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui, and conveyed his condolences over the death of his son to his family, friends, and colleagues. The President termed his death as a great loss for the journalism fraternity," said Aziz Amin, Special Secretary to President Ghani.

Last week, Ashraf Ghani had expressed grief over the death of Danish Siddiqui, who was killed covering the Taliban atrocities in the war-torn country.

"I am deeply saddened by the shocking reports that Reuters Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering the Taliban atrocities in Kandahar," he had said.

"While I extend my heartfelt condolences to Danish Sidiqqui's family and also to our media family, I reiterate my government's unwavering commitment to freedom of speech and protection of free media and journalists," President Ghani had added.

India had raised the killing of the journalist at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"We condemn the killing of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui while he was on a reporting assignment in Kandahar in Afghanistan. I extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family," Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla had said in New York last week.