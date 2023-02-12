Head Of Largest-Ever US Delegation To Aero India Hails Defence Partnership

On February 13, Ambassador Jones will open the USA Partnership Pavilion at Aero India (file).

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru on the eve of Aero India 2023, the head of the US delegation to Aero India, Ambassador A Elizabeth Jones, said the size of the US delegation, the USA Partnership Pavilion that will open on Monday, and growing diplomatic and security cooperation over the last year "show that the U.S.-India strategic partnership is one of our most consequential relationships."

"India and the United States are working together in so many ways to ensure a free and open, prosperous, connected, and resilient Indo-Pacific region, where our democracies can thrive. As partners, we're working together to address climate change, improve global health and prepare for new pandemics, cooperate on cyber challenges, build quality infrastructure, and ensure sustainable supply chains. We're strengthening our cooperation on critical technologies, from space components to semiconductors," she said.

Jedidiah P Royal, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, who leads the US delegation of senior government officials from the Department of Defence, said, "These close partnerships have generated tens of thousands of jobs in India, and enabled critical transfers of technology and manufacturing expertise to India. US companies have established engineering centres and manufacturing hubs, and have also invested in building R&D centres that harness India's incredibly talented scientists and engineers to advance cutting-edge R&D projects."

Major General Julian C Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, said, "As democracies bookending the Indo-Pacific, the United States and India share a common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. That shared vision is strengthened by world-class events like Aero India, where we are able to engage in-person to increase trust and understanding."

Rear Admiral Michael Baker, Senior Defence Official and Defence Attache at the US Embassy in New Delhi said, "As we mark the one-year anniversary of the US Indo-Pacific Strategy, we are excited to be in Bengaluru for Aero India. The US India Defence relationship is an important element of that strategy, and our Defence Partnership is stronger than ever."

This week, people will have the chance to see American Air power operating alongside the Indian Air Force, US officials said, adding that the US Air Force plans to have a variety of aircraft here, one of their largest delegations ever, and the US Air Force Pacific Band who will perform at venues around Bengaluru.

Among the major highlights throughout Aero India 2023, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo, one of the United States Air Force's (USAF) leading fighter jets, will conduct daily aerial demonstrations. The F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet, the US Navy's most advanced frontline carrier-based, multirole strike fighter available today, will be on static display.

On February 13, Ambassador Jones will open the USA Partnership Pavilion at Aero India 2023.

Leading US defence companies participating in Aero India 2023 with exhibits in the USA Partnership Pavilion include Aero Metals Alliance, Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), Astronautics Corporation of America, Boeing, Defense Security Cooperation Agency, GE Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Hi-Tech Import Export Corporation, Jonal Laboratories, Inc., Kallman Worldwide, Inc., Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney, TW Metals, LLC, and United Performance Metals.

The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific's seven-member music ensemble Final Approach, based out of Yokota Air Base in Japan, will perform for the public at Aero India on February 16. The rock band will also perform for the general public from 5 pm to 6 pm on February 15 at the St. Joseph's University auditorium, Langford Road in Bengaluru.