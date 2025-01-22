In Japan, Himanta Sarma Highlights Growth, Incentives To Attract Investors To Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed over 160 Japanese business leaders at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Japan roadshow, where he highlighted Assam's economic growth and favourable business environment.

Taking to X, Mr Sarma said, "I spoke to over 160 Japanese business leaders on Assam's economic miracle and ease-of-doing business. Since 2014, Assam's economy is set to triple next year, representing a phenomenal sustained growth rate of 12.4%. (sic)

"Our single window mechanism and USD $3.2 billion production linked incentives makes our State a shining beacon for investment opportunities. We look forward to Assam playing a catalysing effect on the strong economic bond between India and Japan," he wrote.

A great beginning to the #AdvantageAssam2 Japan Road Show!



I spoke to over 160 Japanese business leaders on Assam's economic miracle and ease-of-doing business.



Since 2014, Assam's economy is set to triple next year, representing a phenomenal sustained growth rate of 12.4%.… pic.twitter.com/Spii4xJQWl — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2025

During his speech, the Chief Minister emphasised Assam's vital role in India-Japan relations, pointing out the state's 12.4% growth rate and production-linked incentives offered to investors.

On Tuesday, Mr Sarma had met with business leaders and other key people in South Korea to discuss working together in areas like renewable energy, semiconductors, small and medium businesses, and startups.

Chief Minister Sarma spoke about how South Korea's knowledge could help Assam build a strong semiconductor system because of its knowledge and expertise.

He mentioned that there is a huge opportunity for growth in this area in Assam and that global companies can set up their businesses there, with support from both the state and Union governments.

In separate meetings with Dr Joon Choi, Vice President of SK Hynix, and Lee Young Joo, CEO of Seoul Viosys, two leading semiconductor firms, Mr Sarma underscored the strong policy support from the Government of Assam for the semiconductor industry.

He also talked about plans to create a special township and semiconductor cluster to help grow the industry in Assam. Dr Sarma invited both companies to join the Advantage Assam 2.0 event, which will be held in Guwahati on February 25-26.