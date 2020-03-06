Adjourned In 2 Minutes: Row In Parliament Again Over Delhi Violence

Delhi violence: Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leader demand Amit Shah's resignation

The parliament was adjourned just two minutes after it opened for business today after Congress MPs sought an immediate discussion on the recent violence in Delhi over the controversial citizenship law.

Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi also gathered in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the lawns of the parliament building today and shouted slogans against Home Minister Amit Shah over the recent violence.

The Congress MPs again demanded Amit Shah's resignation, alleging ineffective policing during the clashes over the controversial citizenship law that left 53 dead and hundreds injured. The Delhi Police comes under the Home Ministry that Mr Shah heads.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm today. The Rajya Sabha, however, has been adjourned till March 11.

There was chaos in parliament on Thursday after some Congress MPs created ruckus over a discussion on the violence in Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA. This led to the suspension of seven Congress MPs for the rest of the budget session.

The suspended members include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Benny Behananm, Manickam Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.The second half of the budget session, which started on Monday, ends on April 3.

The biggest ruckus took place on Monday and Tuesday, when members of the government and the opposition engaged in a scuffle and threw paper missiles at the chair.

The Congress has alleged the Delhi Police did not act on time to take the situation under control when reports of violence first came on February 23. The violence raged for three more days.

Parallels have been drawn to the shootings during the Delhi violence to incendiary comments by some leaders, including BJP's Anurag Thakur. The "goli maaro" (shoot them) slogan earned notoriety in the Delhi poll campaign. Mr Thakur had, at a rally, shouted the first half of the slogan - "desh ke gaddaron ko" or the traitors of the country. The crowd responded with "goli maaro *** ko". The complete slogan translates to a call to "shoot down traitors of the country".