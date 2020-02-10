If AAP Wins, It Will Be Victory Of Development Agenda: Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says if BJP loses the Delhi elections, the communal agenda will end (File)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wins the Delhi Assembly polls then it will be a triumph of the development agendas and the communal agendas will come to an end with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) defeat.

"We fought this election with all our strength. In this election, BJP put forth all the communal agendas whereas Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji put forth developmental agendas. If Kejriwal wins, then it will be a victory of the developmental agendas," Mr Chowdhury told ANI.

The Congress leader added that if the BJP loses the Delhi Assembly elections, the communal agenda will also end.

"BJP brought all its leaders here and kept shouting 'Shaheen Bagh' and on the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal kept saying--Mohalla Clinic and spoke about other works as well. Congress tried to convey a message that long-term development was witnessed during the term of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit," he added.

On Manoj Tiwari's remark that the BJP will win, he said: "We know that he sings and dances really well but elections are something way more different than that. He can daydream...that's his fundamental right but it will still be a dream. BJP won't win in the Delhi Assembly polls".