'Many Left Country After Looting Banks, But...' : Congress In Lok Sabha

Several people have left the country after looting banks and are enjoying on the shores of the Caribbean Sea but nothing has been done against them, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

He was speaking on a bill which seeks to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction and also empower the Centre to freeze, seize or attach financial assets and economic resources of people engaged in such activities.

Lok Sabha passed the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill-2022 after a discussion.

Participating in the discussion, Mr Chowdhury said, "I want to ask a question of the government. Several people have left the country one after another after looting banks here and we haven't done anything against them. On the shores of the Caribbean sea they are enjoying and we are watching them from here through Facebook and WhatsApp." "We can't do anything against such people who rob our country's wealth and here...you need a legislation to confiscate property," he said, without naming anyone.

He further said it is alarming to know that the world possesses a large number of nuclear weapons and over 2,000 nuclear tests have been conducted.

Disarmament is the best protection against such danger, he added.

ET Mohammed Basheer of the IUML said that India has always advocated for complete disarmament and pitched for passing this legislation unanimously.

NK Premachandran of the RSP said he fully supported the bill and the amendment subject to certain clarifications from the government.

He also drew the attention of the members to the mass destruction which took place in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

P Ravindhranath of the AIADMK supported the bill and appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the nation and taking several strategic initiatives.

Hanuman Beniwal of the RLP was of the view that people are always concerned about the use of nuclear weapons whenever there are wars, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali supported the bill and said whenever there has been such a legislation, "we have unanimously supported it".

India is a country which sends the message of peace to the world, he added.

