Adhir Chowdhury Allocates Funds For Ventilators At Murshidabad Hospital

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday allocated funds for three ventilators at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital from his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) funds to combat coronavirus.

"I would like to allocate three very good quality long time usable ventilators to the Murshidabad Medical College Hospital, for the said purpose so that in case of serious emergencies emerges, the same can be combated properly and in a timely manner," Mr Chowdhury said in a letter to Murshidabad District Magistrate Jagdish Prasad Meena on Monday.

He asked the District Magistrate to ensure that the machines are top-grade quality, which can be used for the long-term even after the pandemic.

"The said ventilation machines should be allowed from my MPLAD funds which can be utilised in this situation and necessary formalities may be carried out at the earliest for the procurement of the same," Mr Chowdhury said.

"As you are aware the COVID 19 has been declared as a Pandemic by the WHO, Government of India and also by the State governments. Kindly make necessary arrangements for the same and release special funds for the disaster management purpose as soon as possible," he added.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected a total of 1071 people as on Monday morning.