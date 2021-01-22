'Vaccine Safe': Adar Poonawalla, Uddhav Thackeray On Serum Institute Fire

A day after a massive fire at vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India's Pune facility, in which five people died, CEO Adar Poonawalla said there was no damage to any vaccine as none were being produced at the site.

"This was a brand new facility. It was for the future production of BCG and Rotavirus. No actual vaccine was actually being produced there, so there was no damage to any vaccine," Mr Poonawalla said, addressing a joint press conference with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Serum CEO added that there was no damage to Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine being used in India's Covid inoculation drive. "Where Covishield is manufactured and stored, no damage was done to that," he said.

More than Rs 1,000 crore worth of equipment and products were damaged in the fire, he said.

"The loss is mainly financial. There is no loss to supplies as such," added Mr Poonawalla.

Asked about the possibility of negligence, Mr Thackeray said an investigation was on.

"We can't comment before the investigation is complete. After that will be able to say whether it was negligence or anything else," he said.

The responsibility of the five people who died in the fire has been taken by the company, Mr Poonawalla said.