Adani Total Gas To Aid Flipkart Decarbonise Its Supply Chain

Adani Total Gas Ltd will help Flipkart in reducing its carbon footprint

Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) and Flipkart today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for India's leading energy and city gas distribution company to work with the homegrown ecommerce marketplace in reducing Flipkart's carbon footprint in the primary, secondary and tertiary movements of goods between sourcing locations, warehouses, and customers.

ATGL will aid Flipkart's decarbonisation journey of switching to cleaner fuel options like natural gas and electric vehicles (EVs), ATGL said in a statement today.

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL), a wholly owned arm of ATGL, will deploy EV charging infrastructure at Flipkart's pan-India supply chain, including at warehouses and logistics locations.

This partnership will go a long way in decarbonising the e-commerce logistics segment in the country, which accounts for more than eight million shipments per day, ATGL said in the statement. With growth in the economy, this volume is only set to grow further and requires well thought of solutions to reduce associated carbon emissions, it said.

At COP 26, India committed to climate action goals, which included reducing carbon intensity of the economy and achieving the net-zero target. Indian e-commerce players like Flipkart have also set goals of net zero, and decarbonising transportation will go a long way to achieve these goals.

ATGL, co-promoted by the Adani Group and France's TotalEnergies, is committed to building India's next-generation energy infrastructure to provide cleaner energy solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation segments, the company said in the statement.

"We are fully committed to providing clean energy solutions to our customers and to help them achieve their decarbonisation goals, thus actively contributing towards India's climate action goals," Suresh P Manglani, executive director and CEO of Adani Total Gas said.

Hemant Badri, senior vice president and head of supply chain, customer experience and re-commerce in Flipkart Group said they are committed to introducing solutions that help move towards a sustainable future, such as integrating cleaner energy solutions and introduction of electric vehicles in their logistics.

"Through shared vision and collective action, we believe this collaboration with Adani Total Gas Limited will play an important role in supporting our efforts to achieve our net-zero goals and in catalysing the complete electrification of our fleet, which is a key part of Flipkart's larger sustainability vision," Mr Badri said in the statement.

Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce firms and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, and Cleartrip.

ATGL is authorised in 33 Geographical Areas (GAs) and plays a significant role in India's efforts to enhance the share of natural gas in its energy mix. Of the 52 GAs, 33 are owned by ATGL and the balance 19 GAs are owned by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd - a 50:50 venture between Adani Total Gas Ltd, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

