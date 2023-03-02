Adani Row To Be Probed, Supreme Court Forms Panel, Wants Regulator Report

The committee will suggest measures to strengthen frameworks and investigate the Adani row

The Supreme Court today set up an expert committee to examine issues arising out of US shortseller Hindenburg's report on the Adani Group.

The committee, headed by retired judge Abhay Manohar Sapre, will include veteran bankers KV Kamath and OP Bhat, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, OP Bhat and retired Justice JP Devdhar.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said market regulator SEBI should complete its ongoing investigation in two months and file a status report.

The committee of experts will suggest measures to strengthen frameworks, investigate the Adani row and suggest measures to strengthen the statutory framework.

The Supreme Court was hearing petitions asking for regulatory mechanisms to protect investors.

The Supreme Court also directed SEBI to investigate whether there had been a violation of rules and whether there was any manipulation of stock prices.