Adani Ports Gets 'A' Rating For Emission Reduction, Climate Initiatives

The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has been recognized by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a global non-profit, for its exceptional efforts in tackling climate change and implementing best practices across its supply chain through a robust engagement program, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The award was presented at the 'Climate Action in India: Role of Businesses & Supply Chain' ceremony, co-hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi.

"The company received the highest rating of "A" for its initiatives in emission reduction, climate governance, supplier engagement, scope 3 emissions and risk management processes. Notably, only a handful of companies make it to the leadership band in both climate change and supply chain engagement every year," the statement said.

The CDP - founded in 2000 - based in the United Kingdom is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions.

In its latest assessment, Sustainalytics also upgraded APSEZ's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. In India, APSEZ was ranked first on ESG performance across all the sectors.

"At APSEZ, we remain resolute in our commitment to sustainability, with concerted efforts to reduce carbon emissions. We are pleased with the continuous improvement in our ESG performance and the 'climate leadership position' assigned by multiple ESG rating agencies. We are now working on net zero commitment by 2040 through renewable capacity deployment and greening the transportation," said Ashwini Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ.

Globally, APSEZ stands in the 96th percentile in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2023, ranking among top 15 companies and supposedly the only port operator in this list from among 334 players in the Global Transportation Infrastructure sector. APSEZ secured the highest score in the environmental dimension of the assessment, which has 56% weightage for climate indicators and strategy.

The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate.