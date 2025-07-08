Adani Group's New Ad Campaign "Sun To Every Village" Boosts Solar Power

The Adani Group launched a new advertisement on Tuesday, emphasising its efforts to expand solar energy and provide electricity to all villages of India.

"In our actions sit the promises we make. Promises to light up lives, to power dreams where darkness once lived, and to bring the sun home to every village.

The rays of change are here.

Hum Karke Dikhate Hain!

posted Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of Adani Group on social media platform 'X'.

— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) July 8, 2025

Recently, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 15,000 megawatts (MW) of operational capacity, specifically reaching 15,539.9 MW.

According to the Adani group, this accomplishment marks the fastest and largest capacity addition in India to date. The operational portfolio includes 11,005.5 MW of solar, 1,977.8 MW of wind, and 2,556.6 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity.

AGEL is the first and only renewable energy company in India to attain this landmark achievement, primarily through greenfield projects.

AGEL's 15,539.9 MW operational portfolio can power approximately 7.9 million households. The clean energy produced can light up thirteen individual Indian states. AGEL's operational portfolio can power the entire northeast region with renewable energy.

The milestone coincides with AGEL completing 10 years of powering India with clean and affordable energy at unmatched speed and scale.

Adani Green Energy is developing the world's largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW on the barren wasteland at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. Built across 538 sq km, it is five times the size of Paris and will be even visible from space.

Once complete, it will be the planet's largest power plant across all energy sources. AGEL has operationalised a cumulative capacity of 5,355.9 MW of renewable energy at Khavda so far. The accelerated progress at Khavda underscores AGEL's commitment to India's goal of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)