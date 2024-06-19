Adani Group To Invest $100 Billion In Energy Transition: Gautam Adani

Adani Group plans to invest over $100 billion in energy transition projects.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, delivered a keynote address at the 'Infrastructure - The Catalyst for India's Future' event hosted by CRISIL on Wednesday, outlining his vision for India's infrastructure development and the Adani Group's role in the energy transition.

Mr Adani said the transformative progress made in India's infrastructure from 2014 to 2024, is down to effective governance and strategic policy implementation.

"If the period between 1991 to 2014 was about putting down the foundations and building the runway, then the period between 2014 and 2024 has been about the aircraft taking off," said Mr Adani.

"The single most important catalyst enabling this take off has been the quality of governance over the past decade. India's remarkable infrastructure journey is fundamentally rooted in this government's effectiveness in institutionalizing policy for transforming our nation's landscape from one of challenges to one of possibilities," he added.

Mr Adani said the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) project, which aims to invest INR 111 lakh crore in sectors such as energy, logistics, airports, and social infrastructure by FY25, is the benchmark in how a "government can galvanise an entire sector".

Mr Adani projected that by 2032, India is expected to become a $10 trillion economy, with a cumulative infrastructure spend exceeding $2.5 trillion. He said that 25 per cent of this expenditure will focus on energy and energy transition

"The availability of green electron will be the primary driver of a nation's economic progress," he said.

Mr Adani announced that the Adani Group plans to invest over $100 billion in energy transition projects, including manufacturing components for green energy generation. The group is developing solar parks, wind farms, and facilities to produce electrolysers for green hydrogen.

"The next decade will see us invest more than USD 100 billion in the energy transition space and further expand our integrated renewable energy value chain that today already spans the manufacturing of every major component required for green energy generation," he said.

The coal-to-ports group wants to produce the "world's least expensive green electron" that will become the feedstock for several sectors that must meet the sustainability mandate.

"And to make this happen, we are already building the world's largest single-site renewable energy park in Khavda, in the district of Kutch (in Gujarat). Just this single location will generate 30 GW of power, thereby taking our total renewable energy capacity to 50 GW by 2030," he said.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)