Adani Group Fulfils Promise Of Rs 5 Crore Donation For Wayanad Victims

Adani group donates Rs 5 crore for Wayanad landslide victims.

The Adani group has fulfiled its promise of Rs 5 crore donation to support the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims.

On July 31, Gautam Adani, Chairman and founder of the Adani group of companies on Wednesday expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the Wayanad landslide and said that he will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to support relief efforts in Kerala.

We #StandWithWayanad🙌Supporting Those in Need!



Adani Group fulfills its promise to support the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims. Our Chairman, Shri @gautam_adani, announced that a Rs 5 crore donation was handed over to Hon. Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri… pic.twitter.com/hDN2XOX2Xi — Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (@Adaniports) August 9, 2024

Mr Adani had said he was "deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Wayanad". "My heart goes out to the affected families," he added.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families. The Adani Group stands in solidarity with Kerala during this difficult time. We humbly extend our support with a contribution of Rs 5 Cr to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress… — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) July 31, 2024

Several people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30, in what was likely one of the biggest natural disasters to have hit Kerala.

