Adani Group Firms' Stocks Rise After Supreme Court Panel's Report

Shares of Adani Group firms rose today after the Supreme Court-appointed committee to look into India's regulatory mechanism to protect investors did not find any wrongdoing on the part of the group, following allegations by US short seller Hindenburg Research.

The Adani Group has taken necessary steps to comfort retail investors after the volatility caused by Hindenburg report, according to the report, which has inputs from the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Adani Wilmar Ltd led the pack with 5.66 per cent gains, followed by Adani Power Ltd, which advanced 5.02 per cent.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company, rose 3.65 per cent.

Adani Total Gas Ltd, however, traded lower. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.30 per cent higher at 2.46 pm.