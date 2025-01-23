Adani Green Energy Q3 Profit Rises 85% To Rs 474 Crore

The consolidated net profit of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) rose 85 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, market filing shows.

AGEL reported consolidated net profit of Rs 474 crore for the December quarter on the back of higher revenues from power supply.

The renewables energy company reported Rs 256 crore consolidated net profit in the same quarter a year ago, exchange filing on Thursday showed.

The consolidated revenue in the December quarter rose 2.3 per cent to Rs 2,365 crore from Rs 2,311 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

AGEL reported an 18 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 6,829 crore, 18 per cent Ebitda growth to Rs 6,366 crore, and 23 per cent rise in cash profit to Rs 3,630 crore in the nine months this fiscal.

The company said it reduced its emission intensity per unit of generation by 99.7 per cent in the first nine months of fiscal 2025. AGEL also reduced freshwater consumption by 98.7 per cent per unit of generation.

In the April-December period, the company added 7,233 direct and indirect jobs, AGEL said in a statement.

AGEL contributed 15 per cent to the nationwide utility-scale solar and 12 per cent to wind installations in the calendar year 2024.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)