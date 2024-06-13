Adani Group Firm Ambuja Cements Acquires Penna Cement At Rs 10,422 Crore Valuation

Ambuja Cements, an Adani group firm, today announced the acquisition of Penna Cement Industries.

Ambuja Cements, an Adani group firm, today announced the acquisition of Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL) at an enterprise value of Rs 10,422 crore.

A binding agreement for the acquisition has been signed, which will add 14 MTPA capacity to Adani group, taking the total tally to 89 MTPA (million tonnes per annum).

Ambuja will acquire 100 per cent shares of PCIL from its existing promoter group P Pratap Reddy and family.

PCIL has 14 MTPA capacity in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan (under-construction). Besides, it has surplus clinker at Jodhpur plant which will support additional 3 MTPA cement grinding capacity, said a statement.

It will also strengthen Adani group's sea transportation logistics with five bulk cement terminals at Kolkata, Gopalpur, Karaikal, Kochi and Colombo to serve peninsular India, the statement said.

The acquisition will improve Adani group's share in the cement market pan-India by 2 per cent and 8 per cent in south India, it added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)