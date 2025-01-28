Adani Group Commits To Rs 2.3 Lakh Core Investment In Odisha

Adani Group on Tuesday committed to investing Rs 2.3 lakh crore over the next five years across power, cement, industrial parks, aluminium and city gas expansion in Odisha. According to a statement by the group, the investment commitment was made during Utkarsh Odisha 2025 - the state's investor meeting.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), met state Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and exchanged MoUs for investment in Odisha over the next five years, it added.

"The Adani Group committed to invest Rs 2.3 lakh crore over the next five years across power, cement, industrial parks, aluminium, city Gas etc," the statement said.

It, however, did not give details.

"This is the biggest investment intent by any group in Utkarsh Odisha 2025." Also, the first test flight landed at Dhamra Airstrip successfully on Tuesday.

Additionally, on the occasion of Utkarsh Odisha, six projects of ATGL in Odisha were commissioned. These include an EV charging station at Bhubaneswar airport and the completion of the city gate station cum mother station project.

Other projects include the groundbreaking for an LNG cum multi-fuel hub at Bhadrak, a CNG station in Balasore, the first domestic piped cooking gas charging and burner in Bhadrak and a CNG station project completion at Rairangpur (1st in the city) of Mayurbhanj district.

"It will be open to the public soon," it added.

