Adani Green Energy Operationalises 408 Megawatts Of Projects In Gujarat's Khavda

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Tuesday announced it has operationalised 408 MW of power projects at Khavda in Gujarat.

With commissioning of these plants, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 16,486.1 MW, the company said in an exchange filing.

AGEL through its various step down subsidiaries has operationalized an aggregate 408.1 MW power projects at Khavda, Gujarat, it said.

