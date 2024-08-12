Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity To Facilitate Loans Worth Rs 1.10 Crore To 56 Enterprise Self Help Groups

Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation have jointly launched the Swabhimaan CSR project.

On its 28th anniversary, the Adani Foundation in collaboration with Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd and Maharashtra Arthik Vikas Mandal facilitated loans worth Rs 1.10 crore to 56 ESHGs, aiming to make 4,000 women 'Lakhpati Didis' in the slums, an official said on Monday.

The loans were given under the 'Swabhimaan' CSE project to empower 56 Enterprise Self Help Groups (ESHGs) comprising 438 women members with underprivileged backgrounds from Malad East and West suburbs to expand their businesses under the Credit Achievement Programme 2023-2024.

These ESHGs are regularly repaying their loan amounts and at a recent Credit Achievement Programme organised by the MAVIM, they bagged the second prize for timely instalment payments.

One of the beneficiaries, Suman Parab from Adishakti SHG in Malad, expressed gratitude to the three organisations for their continued support in helping women stand on their feet, especially as the home-makers are not earning a monthly income, boosting their confidence and ensuring a bright future with financial security.

An Adani Foundation spokesperson said that besides facilitating the loans to the ESHGs, they are also providing numerous training opportunities under the Entrepreneurship Development Programme to enhance their skills, with the goal of creating 'Lakhpati Didis' through the Swabhimaan project.

Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation have jointly launched the Swabhimaan CSR project within their power distribution area in Mumbai to fulfil its social responsibilities towards the community, promote sustainable and integrated development, and thereby enhance the quality of life.

Simultaneously, to ensure that the ESHGs manage their businesses successfully, the Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity, and MAVIM organise regular meetings/programmes to provide updates and support to help resolve their issues related to business expansion.

Recently, a programme was organised with the Bank of India, Union Bank, Saraswat Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, and HDFC Bank which facilitated loans and resolved concerns pertaining to loan amounts, CIBIL score, monthly instalments and documents, etc.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)