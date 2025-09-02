Adani Electricity Mumbai Buys Back Bonds Worth $44.66 Million 6 Years Ahead Of Maturity

Adani Electricity Mumbai on Tuesday said it has bought back senior secured notes worth $44.66 million six years ahead of their maturity as part of the company's capital management plan.

The repurchase of senior secured notes of $44.661 million due in 2031 was concluded though open market transactions.

"AEML has repurchased and cancelled $44.661 million of its $300 million 3.867 per cent senior secured notes due 2031," it said.

The buyback, funded through internal cash flows, reduces the outstanding principal to $255.339 million, AEML said.

Earlier, the company completed a $120 million tender offer in November 2023 and a $49.5 million open market repurchase in June 2025 under its $1,000 million 3.949 per cent senior secured notes due in 2030.

These actions, the company said, highlight its strong cash generation and financial flexibility.

AEML may consider further liability management exercises, subject to market conditions, which could materially reduce outstanding debt across maturities.

A subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), AEML is an integrated business of power generation, transmission, and retail electricity distribution.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)