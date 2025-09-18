Adani Airports Unveils India's Digital Leap Forward In Air Travel

Ahead of its inauguration, the Navi Mumbai International Airport promises to be a digital leap forward when it comes to air travel in India along with existing airports operated by Adani Airports.

Flying in and out of several airports in the country will be a digital experience for passengers as several airports operated by Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has announced a suite of forward-looking initiatives aimed at redefining passenger journeys across its airports. The digital strategy is being rolled out with three key platforms - AAHL's inhouse developed smart airport operations platform - aviio, Adani OneApp, and Airport in a Box - each designed to serve stakeholders and passengers alike.

AAHL says, "The strategy is being implemented with a strong emphasis on convenience, comfort, and innovation, these efforts reinforce AAHL's vision of transforming airports into holistic lifestyle destinations while setting global benchmarks in operational excellence."

One of the main features of this transformative programme is aviio - Airports in Your Pocket platform. Developed by AAHL, aviio supports a wide range of airport stakeholders including airport operators, airlines, security agencies, ground handlers, and service providers in streamlining operations.



"It delivers timely information, streamlines processes, and enhances collaboration to ensure smoother operations. The platform bridges the biggest silos that exist in the aviation industry today by democratising data and making it accessible across partner ecosystems, including airlines, regulatory bodies, and concessionaires. The platform is designed to alleviate travel anxiety, empowering passengers to plan and enjoy their journey with confidence," a statement from AAHL said.



The platform provides real-time Insights to help stakeholders make informed decisions through timely notifications and alerts. Key airport challenges like queue management to handle peak hour traffic, resource allocation for better efficiency and immproved turnaround times for flights and services will be the key highlight of this platform.



The platform also operationalises an automated concept of operations which will enable comprehensive automation across operational workflows, reducing dependency on manual processes. It will bring in end-to-end process automation with role-based workflows ensuring task clarity and paperless operations to enhance efficiency and reduce overheads.



The Adani OneApp is also a key feature of the digital transformation on the passenger side as it integrates all airport services into a single, user-friendly digital platform. Passengers can access Adani Rewards, India's first airport-specific loyalty programme covering F&B, retail, duty-free, parking, and meet & greet services, pre-book lounges, check card eligibility, and enjoy queue-free access with the digital lounge experience.



The app also allows passengers to browse and shop from an extensive catalogue of F&B and retail, with services such as Delivery at Gate, Multi-cart Orders, and Duty-Free group orders and navigate the airport with live flight tracking, instant updates, and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity. The app can also be used Park & Fly for a hassle-free parking experience.



AAHL manages six airports across India including Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram. AAHL also holds 74% in Mumbai International Airport Ltd, which in turn holds 74% in Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. With eight airports in its management and development portfolio, AAHL is India's largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 23% of passenger footfalls and 30% of India's air cargo traffic.