Actress Payal Rohatgi Detained For Comments Against Nehru-Gandhi Family

Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi detained by Rajasthan Police

Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi was detained this morning from her Ahmedabad residence by Rajasthan Police for interrogation in a case relating to alleged objectionable video against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media. Ms Rohatgi was booked under the IT Act on October 10 for content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family. She had been served a notice earlier this month and was directed to furnish a reply in that regard.

Ms Rohatgi is being taken to Bundi in Rajasthan for interrogation, Mamta Gupta, Superintendent of Police, told news agency PTI. She has not yet been "formally arrested" and will be produced in court on Monday.

"Our team was there (in Ahmadabad) for investigation in the case against her but she was not cooperating," SP Gupta said, adding that her formal arrest was likely after interrogation.

Payal Rohatgi had applied for anticipatory bail on Thursday. The hearing is scheduled for Monday.

In a tweet posted today she said: "I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia".

I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google ???? Freedom of Speech is a joke ???? @PMOIndia@HMOIndia — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 15, 2019

The actress has also said she made the video when a discussion on 'triple talaq' was happening in parliament (in the Monsoon session) and she felt the Congress was not supporting the bill.

Rajasthan Youth Congress General Secretary Charmesh Sharma, also a resident of Bundi, had submitted a complaint with copies of the allegedly offensive content after which a case was registered.

The content had been posted to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on September 6 and again on September 21.

In his complaint Mr Sharma alleged the content tarnished the image of the country and spread vulgarity and religious hatred, besides disgracing a woman's character.

Earlier this month, Ms Rohatgi alleged on Twitter that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was acting against her under pressure from the Gandhi family. She claimed she had a "recording" of people referring to the pressure.

She sought an apology from interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

With input from PTI