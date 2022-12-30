Actor Tunisha Sharma Was Depressed, Ex Pretended To Care: Police In Court

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan co-starred in the TV serial 'Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul'. (File)

Actor Tunisha Sharma was depressed after her breakup with co-star Sheezan Khan — accused of abetting her death by suicide — and it was further difficult for her as she had to continue working with him on a show, police have told a local court.

Police made this and other arguments while seeking two more days of custody to interrogate Sheezan Khan. The court gave a day for now.

"She was very sensitive. She also suffered from anxiety and OCD," police are learnt to have told the court. "The accused (Sheezan Khan) had recommended three doctors to her for treatment. He was aware of all of these things. In spite of this, he got into a relationship with her and then broke up with her against her will," police said.

"Even after their breakup, she used to work with him on the sets every day. So it was difficult for her to forget all this. She used to be very sad," the cops further submitted.

Tunisha Sharma, who co-starred with Sheezan Khan in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul', was found hanging on the show's sets near Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar on December 24. Sheezan Khan was arrested the next day.

Seeking time for further interrogation, police accused Sheezan Khan of "pretending to be her caring friend", and said this act of his, coupled with his relations with other women, pushed her towards suicide.

"The crime is of serious nature and there is widespread public discontent in society regarding it. That's why there is an urgent need to investigate," the police further told the court.

Details that were have earlier been reported were also submitted in court, such as that Tunisha Sharma had a conversation with Sheezan Khan shortly before death.

"After the conversation, as soon as Sheezan Khan went for the shoot, she followed him till the gate, then returned to her room, where she kept her mobile phone, and went to the makeup room of the accused," police sources said. She died in the makeup room. Police have accused Sheezan Khan of giving "a vague answer" about the conversation seen in CCTV footage.

On Thursday, police had also said that Sheezan Khan had slapped her on the sets. He had been ignoring her messages on WhatsApp since the breakup, police said.

The investigators want to retrieve some WhatsApp chat he is alleged to have deleted from his mobile phone.

Police also mentioned that he was "teaching him Urdu", and alleged that "he was asking her to wear hijab".

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)