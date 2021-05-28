Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Siddharth Pithani Arrested In Drugs Probe

Sushant Singh Rajput's death captivated the nation and led to a big divide in the Mumbai film industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), nearly a year after the actor's death in Mumbai, which is being investigated by multiple agencies.

Sidharth Pithani was among the four people present at Sushant Singh Rajput's home in Mumbai when he was found hanging in his room on June 14. He was reportedly arrested by the anti-drugs agency in Hyderabad.

Pithani was questioned multiple times by the Mumbai police and the CBI in connection with the death that captivated the nation, triggered many conspiracy theories and led to a big divide in the Mumbai film industry.