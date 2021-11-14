Actor Sonu Sood's Sister To Contest Punjab Elections, Suspense On Party

Sonu Sood's work during Covid earned him the tag of the "messiah of migrants".

Actor Sonu Sood today announced that his sister, Malvika Sood, will contest the Punjab polls, which are to be held early next year, but was tight-lipped on the choice of party.

The actor, whose work during the Covid crisis has earned him rich praise, made the announcement at a press conference in Moga, some 170 km from capital Chandigarh.

Mr Sood had recently met Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi.

In the past the actor had met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who declared him brand ambassador for a "Desh ka Mentors" programme for school students.

Though he has been feted by politicians and parties, Sonu Sood has always said his charity has nothing to do with politics.

The meeting with Mr Kejriwal spurred rumours of a political debut, perhaps in Punjab election as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate.

"No politics was discussed. As of now we have not discussed anything political," Sonu Sood had told reporters at the time.

The 48-year-old actor's philanthropy during the Covid crisis earned him the tag of the "messiah of migrants".

Sonu Sood arranged buses, trains and even flights to take hundreds of migrants, stranded and helpless in the lockdown, to their home state. During the second wave earlier this year, he organised oxygen for Covid patients.